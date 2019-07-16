Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr sees red over yellow-card ‘punishment’ for Toronto ‘hit man’

An injury to Featherstone Rovers hooker Jack Bussey has left coach Ryan Carr seething.

Bussey failed a compulsory concussion test and missed all but the opening 15 minutes of Rovers’ 22-18 defeat at Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack.

Jack Bussey.

The former Toronto man was on the receiving end of a flurry of punches from Darcy Lussick who Carr felt should have been sent off.

“It left me without my starting hooker for the rest of the game and they got their player back after 10 minutes,” Carr fumed.

“Every other week that’s a red card, but all they got was yellow.”

Rovers were already without first-choice number nine Cameron King because of an ankle injury. Scrum-half Dane Chisholm missed the game with a similar problem and Ben Reynolds was unable to travel as his wife was due to give birth.

Australian recruit Connor Jones came off the bench to make his debut in place of Bussey.

And Carr said: “He did a really good job.

“He played 65 minutes straight after getting off a plane from Australia. He got here and then we took him straight to Totonto.

“But he did a fantastic job and he’ll be a good addition for the rest of the year.”

Reynolds will be available for Sunday’s visit of Rochdale Hornets and Carr is hopeful Chisholm and King will also return.

Rovers then have a free weekend and Carr said: “They aren’t bad injuries and if they aren’t back this week they will be for the next game.”

Of his team’s performance in Canada, the coach added: “It was a really good effort and we had a few chances to win it.

“To go away to quality opposition like that, in Toronto which is a tough trip and perform like that, there were a lot of positives.”