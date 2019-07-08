Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr slams 'ridiculous' calls in hard-earned victory over Leigh Centurions

Head coach Ryan Carr hailed the phenomenal effort from his Featherstone Rovers players in their crucial victory over Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Featherstone leapfrogged their top-five rivals into fourth with another hugely-decisive win in their bid to reach the Championship play-offs.

Brad Day has his shirt ripped but keeps going. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

However, the Rovers chief was left baffled by a number of 'ridiculous' penalty decisions which left his side defending their own line for long periods.

But, despite the added adversity, Carr was pleased with how his players responded.

"Massive. Massive. It's a big win for us," emphasised Carr.

Luke Briscoe touches down. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

"The effort the boys put out on the field, if we can continue to churn that out, that alone will give us as good a chance in any game this season.

"That was a phenomenal effort from the boys."

He added: "I have got to address it, because some calls in that game were ridiculous.

"I have never seen anything like it, and my players have got to go through it.

"And they have to defend, and defend, and defend because of these calls.

"I am not trying to go out of my box here, but I have got to stand up for my players.

"They are coming off that field feeling like they have had to do all that defence on our try-line.

"I will deal with that later in the week and I don't want it to detract from the effort that the guys put in, but I think it just heightens everything they did out there.

"They just got on with their job. No one talked to the referee, which I am really proud of them for.

"We are a disciplined rugby league team, we work hard on our discipline. But to not get rewarded for it is disappointing in my opinion."

Jack Bussey made his return to the Featherstone side after sitting out the last two months with injury.

And Carr revealed that the forward, who was deployed at hooker in Cameron King's absence, was four weeks ahead of his original return date.

Carr said: "He came back four weeks ahead of when he was meant to.

"The players are all putting their hand up to get picked every week. They all want to be back, they all want to be playing and they are hungry to be part of it.

"It was a huge effort from Jack, and I am really happy for him.

"He has had a tough year, being in and out and having that injury. But the way he played today he showed how important he is to us."

Carr confirmed that King played through the pain in the win over Halifax after suffering an ankle injury.

The hooker just missed the cut on Sunday but could return for the trip to Toronto Wolfpack this weekend.