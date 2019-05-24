Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr: We have achieved nothing yet

Featherstone Rovers may be in fine form but head coach Ryan Carr insists his side cannot afford to get carried away.

Rovers have won four of their last five games, only losing to full-time league leaders Toronto Wolfpack on Easter Monday.

Featherstone’s recent form has moved them into sixth spot, ahead of Sunday’s opponents Bradford Bulls and Halifax on points difference.

Only two points separate the clubs between third and eighth, with Sheffield Eagles, Leigh Centurions and York City Knights occupying the three places directly above Rovers.

“We have achieved nothing yet,” insisted Carr.

“We enjoyed a really good win against York, it is a big win for us.

“But the reality is that we have to focus on Bradford at home.

“Bradford have beaten us twice in the early part of the year.

“But they are coming to our home and we will put a good performance together against them, we aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We are trying not to look further than a week ahead at the moment.”

Featherstone have lost by one point to Bradford on two occasions this year.

The first defeat coming in a 17-16 loss in the league before a 27-26 golden-point defeat in the Challenge Cup.

But Carr admits that every week is now a big game for Rovers, as they look to break back into the top five.

“Whenever you are playing anyone above you, it’s a big game,” he said.

“York were four points ahead of us and sitting in third. We need to make sure that we keep taking each week as it comes, because each week is a big game for us at the moment.

“We can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal and we need to get better each week and make sure we are working harder and harder each week.

“To see the boys play the way they did was really pleasing.”