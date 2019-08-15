Featherstone Rovers boss: We are ‘underdogs’ for York game

Featherstone Rovers will be the “underdogs” when they travel to face York City Knights this weekend, insists head coach Ryan Carr.

The Knights dropped to fourth in the table following their 56-6 defeat at Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday evening.

They are one point ahead of Rovers and have only lost to the league leaders and Toulouse Olympique in their last 10 league outings.

Their last loss in the league before that impressive run came against Featherstone at the Summer Bash.

Carr’s men hammered York 42-10 at Bloomfield Road, backing up a 42-12 win at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Good Friday.

And Carr, despite his side already scoring over 80 points against the Knights this year, feels that Sunday’s hosts are the favourites to take the two points this weekend.

“York have had a really good year, they have sat second for the most part of the year,” said the Rovers head coach.

“We are definitely going over there as underdogs, to their home and that is the way we like it.

“We are excited to get there.”

Carr added: “We played well against them both times but we know that means nothing coming into this week.

“Everything you have done before now doesn’t mean anything if you don’t go out there and put it in on the field.

“We have got a lot of belief and a lot of confidence as a group.

“We just know that if we play well and do our thing and take control of our own performance, individually and collectively, then we will be fine.”

Rovers have been in fine form themselves, winning five of their last six games with their only defeat coming in Canada against the Wolfpack.

They put 66 points past Swinton Lions on Sunday afternoon and Carr was delighted with the performance from his team in all areas of the field.

He said: “We have had a fair few tight ones the last month, so it was good for my blood pressure that one.

“But you are never really home in this competition to be honest. At no point did I lose sight of the fact that Swinton can come back on anyone.

“We knew that they could come back and we had to play right through to the final whistle and credit to the boys there.”

Carr admitted he was slightly surprised by how dominant his side were against a Swinton team who had only lost by one point at Leigh Centurions a week previous.

He added: “I am probably am (surprised by 50-point winning margin) when you sit back and look at it.

“We knew how good they can play and how good a team they are. They are a little bit similar to us I suppose. I know they have gone through a lot of change in their team.

“When we sit back it makes the win feel that little bit more special, to know that we beat a really good team by that margin.

“While they might not have been on their best day, we were on ours and that’s all I’m worried about.”