Featherstone Rovers' Brandon Pickersgill joins Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls' Brandon Pickersgill has joined Championship rivals Featherstone Roves for 2022. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

He is head coach James Webster’s first signing ahead of the new season and a sign of how Featherstone are keen to go one step further than this year’s Million Pound Game defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

Pickersgill, 24, is a product of Bradford’s academy and has developed into one of the second tier’s top players.

Featherstone football manager Ian Hardman said: “We believe that this is a strong signing for the club.

“Brandon has been one of the best young performers at this level for some time and we feel that his development will go to another level working within our environment.

“As a club we have always prioritised investing in some of the best young talent in the game and the recruitment of Brandon shows that we are yet again building a squad that can compete for promotion to Super League.”

Pickersgill will join pre-season training next month and said: “I’m really excited to be joining a great club.