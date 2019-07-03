Featherstone Rovers coach Ryan Carr joins Leeds Rhinos backroom team

Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr will get the chance to work in the Betfred Super League after agreeing a position in the Leeds Rhinos backroom team.

Carr is still employed by Featherstone Rovers on a full-time basis but due to the squad being a part-time outfit, the opportunity to better enhance his coaching skill has arisen with the Rhinos.

Part of the deal that brought Carr to the Rovers was an agreement with Leeds Rhinos that the 31-year old would be able to experience the set up at Emerald Headingley and learn from some of the game’s leading coaches.

The agreement will give Carr the opportunity to strengthen ties between the two clubs’ dual registration partnership as he works with all the teams at Leeds from scholarship right through up to the first team.

Featherstone Rovers will benefit from access to best practice knowledge when it comes to medical care, analysis and strength and conditioning.

Carr joined Featherstone at the start of this season and has helped guide Rovers into a play-off spot so far this campaign.

He was part of the coaching setups at South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cronulla Sharks and also coached his own team, the Mounties, in the NSW Cup.

Ryan Carr expressed his excitement over his new role: “I am excited about the opportunity with the Rhinos. I know a number of the squad because of the dual registration arrangement we have between Featherstone and Leeds and undoubtedly there is a lot of talent here. I am looking forward to working with the coaching team and the players and helping out in any way I can.”

Commenting on the appointment Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar said, “Ryan’s primary focus will remain with Featherstone. However, he will be part of our set-up at the start of the week when our workload is particularly high. He has already made a good impression.

“We are delighted that Ryan has accepted our invitation to be part of our back room team. We are in a fortunate position to have a fairly healthy first team squad at the moment with over 30 players training each day. It was felt necessary to bring in extra resource to make sure every player is getting the attention they need to continue to move our game forward. That is particularly true for our talented young players, many of whom have worked with Ryan at Featherstone and who have had lots of positive things to say about him.”

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said, “I would like to thank Featherstone for allowing Ryan to take up this opportunity. As a club we are proud of our record of helping young coaches with their development. We have a strong backroom team with Chev Walker continuing to assist Richard on a full-time basis and Rob Burrow and Jonny Wainhouse doing a great job with the under 19s. I look forward to seeing Ryan too flourish in our environment.”