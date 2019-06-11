Featherstone Rovers fined by the RFL for incidents involving supporters

Featherstone Rovers have been fined by the Rugby Football League following an investigation into two incidents involving spectators in their game against Rochdale Hornets on May 5.

A club statement confirmed that there will be increased stewarding at Sunday’s game against Widnes Vikings, while a crowd text service will also be implemented.

Stewards will also wear body cams so that the club can “identify any person who persistently uses language not fit for rugby league.”

“It is hugely disappointing when we receive a fine, the club endeavours to operate in a professional way at all times and we expect our supporters to do the same when representing the club away from our stadium,” said Rovers CEO Davide Longo.

“Unexpected fines only impact on our spend and potential recruitment further down the line and I am sure no supporter wants this to be the case.

“We encourage fans to be vocal and supportive of the team but this needs to be done in a respectful and family friendly manner.

“Furthermore our club, on and off the field, is building towards an epic end to the year and we ask all Rovers fans to get behind the team and the club like you did on Sunday at Sheffield.

“The club will be increasing its stewarding on Sunday and video surveillance will be in operation along with our new crowd care text service where fans can text the head steward if any incident occurs around you.”

Anyone supporter who requires the text care service should message 07394950356.

Meanwhile, Doncaster RLFC will play three of their games in July at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

The Dons 1895 Cup quarter final against Sheffield Eagles is set to be played in Featherstone, while their league games against Whitehaven and Newcastle, on July 14 and July 28 respectively, will also be at Post Office Road.