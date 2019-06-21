Featherstone Rovers focused on winning against Barrow

Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr insists that he will have “both eyes” on his side’s clash with Barrow Raiders on Sunday (3pm).

Rovers have won seven of their last eight Betfred Championship outings, firing them just two points behind second-placed Toulouse Olympique.

Ash Golding is congratulated on his performance against Widnes. Picture: Rob Hare

And with the French outfit travelling to face league leaders Toronto Wolfpack on Saturday, Carr’s charges could have a great chance to move into second spot come Sunday.

However, the Featherstone head coach says that his side will not be worrying about the result across the Atlantic.

“I have got both eyes on Barrow,” insisted Carr.

“And that is the way it is going to stay for us, it is what has been working for us.

“The big strength of the playing group is that they narrow their focus on the next opponent and for us that is Barrow.

“They had a really good win against Halifax so we know they will be coming ready to play.

“We can’t control other performances, we can’t control other games.”

Featherstone won their sixth-straight league game last weekend as they defeated Widnes Vikings 22-4 at Post Office Road.

And ahead of their clash with Barrow, Carr admitted: “We have got some improvement in us.

“We need to be better with our completion rate but I thought overall our defensive effort was enormous.

“ But I couldn’t be prouder of the boys.

He added: “It was a huge character win. It was very different to our last month, with how we have won.

“They all come in different ways, but the defensive attitude that the boys showed was enormous.

“Widnes are a great team and they score a lot of points.

“And to see that we kept them to four at the end of the game, and a four where we were defending on our try-line for large periods, is full credit to the playing group.”