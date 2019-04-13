Featherstone Rovers forced into more changes for Cup clash with Bradford Bulls

MORE TEAM changes will make Featherstone Rovers’ task at Bradford Bulls tomorrow (3pm) that bit harder, coach Ryan Carr admits.

Rovers will be without dual-registered players for the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round tie. Injuries, suspensions and players coming in and out on loan and dual-registration have led to regular team shake-ups this year, but Carr paid tribute to his troops for the way they have handled the upheaval.

“It’s groundhog day for us,” he said. “Without knowing what other clubs are doing, I don’t think any other team is in the position we are in, but their [the players’] commitment has been outstanding. They don’t complain about it, they never use it as an excuse and neither do I. We just get on with our jobs.”

But Carr admitted: “It does make it tough. That is not an excuse, it is reality. We are where we are and we know how to get out of it. We have got to make the best of it each week.”

Rovers lost by a point at Odsal early in the Betfred Championship season and Carr insisted they will make the short journey in confident mood after a battling 8-2 defeat at Toulouse Olympique last week.

“We’ve had two good performances the last two weeks,” he said. “We’ ve got to follow up with a third. Bradford are hard to play there, but I am confident as long as we play well we can get the result we are after.”