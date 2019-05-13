Featherstone Rovers forward Jack Bussey ruled out for two months after undergoing elbow surgery

Featherstone Rovers have been dealt a significant blow as key forward Jack Bussey has been ruled out for at least two months.

The 26-year-old prop, who has also been deployed at half-back this season, picked up an elbow injury during Rovers 26-12 win at Barrow Raiders at the end of April.

Jack Bussey scores in Featherstone Rovers win over Sheffield Eagles. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

And head coach Ryan Carr has confirmed that Bussey will be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing surgery last week.

"Jack had an operation and he will be out for a couple of months, which is unfortunate," said Carr.

"We just got him back, he has got great versatility, he trains hard and he is going to missed that's for sure."

Bussey missed the first month of the season after serving the end of an eight-match ban which he picked up while playing for Toronto Wolfpack last year.

He has made six appearances for Rovers in 2019, scoring three tries.

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers have had the benefit of a weekend's rest ahead of their return to Championship action on Saturday.

They face York City Knights at the Summer Bash in Blackpool on Saturday evening (5.45pm).

Rovers defeated York 42-12 on Good Friday but Carr insists that result will have little bearing on this weekend's fixture.

He said: "A lot can change in a couple of weeks and we are well aware of that.

"We were happy with how we played on Good Friday and for us it is really important that we play well again.

"It is another tough fixture, York are going to be really hard to beat. We know we are in for a tough one."