Featherstone Rovers foster new partnership

Featherstone Rovers have announced a new partnership with Fostering Wakefield.

The new agreement will see Fostering Wakefield - the fostering service within Wakefield Council - take over sponsorship of the Featherstone Rovers starting line-up.

Fostering Wakefield recruitment and retention lead Liam Keating said: “Every child that we place is from the Wakefield District, so it’s Wakefield carers for Wakefield children.

“We want to make better community links with the area and obviously Featherstone are a very community orientated club, with a big community spirit. That’s why we decided to start this partnership.

“Wakefield Council foster carers say that, although challenging at times, it is the most satisfying and worthwhile job they've ever done.

"Being a foster carer not only provides a home for a child or young person, but more importantly foster families provide love and stability, helping children to understand what is happening to them at such a difficult time in their lives.

"You don't need any special qualifications. It's your experience and outlook on life that's most important – at Wakefield Council we're looking for people who can help make a real, positive difference to a child.

“This partnership has already been brilliant. Featherstone have been very forthcoming, giving us a lot of support and we’ve got a lot of exposure at the moment through the line-up graphic.”

Fostering Wakefield will also be match sponsors when Featherstone host Bradford Bulls at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

They will be handing out flyers and be available to answer any questions supporters may have.

Featherstone Rovers chief executive Davide Longo said: “We feel that this partnership with Fostering Wakefield is a perfect fit.

“Featherstone Rovers is a club which places a huge amount of importance on it’s community feel.

“When you look at the way new players have been welcomed into the Featherstone family in 2019, linking up with Wakefield council as they look to find new foster carers makes perfect sense.”

To find out more about how you can make a difference, visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/fostering