Featherstone Rovers half-back Watson Boas joins League 1 Doncaster on loan

Featherstone Rovers half-back Watson Boas has joined Betfred League 1 side Doncaster on loan.

A call-back agreement has been agreed, however, with Boas able to return to the LD Nutrition Stadium after the first 28 days of his loan have passed.

Boas scores against Bradford Bulls on the opening day of the season.

The Papa New Guinea international half-back has appeared 11 times for Featherstone this season, scoring four tries.

Boas didn't feature for Rovers in their last two outings, with Jack Bussey and Dane Chisholm deployed in the half-back spots over Easter.

Head coach Ryan Carr is still waiting for Tom Holmes to return to action, meaning game time is set to be limited for the PNG star.

"Watson is still adapting to the game in England and the club feels he should be playing first team rugby league every week," said Featherstone CEO Davide Longo.

"Doncaster are a great club, who are coached very well and playing in a very competitive league.

"The coaching team at Featherstone Rovers will monitor Watson closely and be very much in regular contact with the Doncaster coaching staff and the player.

"We would like to thank Carl Hall and the Doncaster club for their assistance."

Next up for Rovers is a trip to Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Cumbrian side lost both of their games over the Easter period and have managed just one win from 11 so far this season.

However, Carr insisted: “They are going to be tough away trip for us, but I say it every week, we are at our best when we just worry about ourselves and get our own backyard in order.

“We are well aware they have got a lot of good players and playing over there they go to a new level, so it’s not going to be an easy trip at all.

“We need to make sure we are at our best.”