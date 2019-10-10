Featherstone Rovers have plenty to be proud about after incredible season, insists Cameron King

Featherstone Rovers have plenty to be proud about following their heartbreaking defeat in the Million Pound Game last weekend.

That is the view of star hooker Cameron King, who made his return from injury for the promotion play-off.

Rovers led 6-4 until just before the hour in Canada but big-spending Toronto eventually claimed a 24-6 victory with three unanswered tries.

Rovers had just nine players signed on in pre-season, but secured a top-five finish to have a chance at promotion.

They won on consecutive weekends at Leigh Centurions, York City Knights and Toulouse Olympique.

But victory in Canada proved a step too far.

“It is disappointing. We worked so hard all year to get to this position,” said King.

“We are all competitors and no-one likes losing but we can take pride in the way that we represented ourselves and the club.

“I think Toronto will admit we are the only team that pushed them like that on each occasion.

“We can take a lot out of it and look forward to getting another crack.”

King scooped the top try-scorer award at Featherstone’s annual awards evening while Conor Carey won the try of the season for his stunning effort in Rovers’ home clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

Alex Sutcliffe won the Young Player of the Year after a string of impressive displays on dual registration from Leeds Rhinos.

The Hitman of the Year was won by Josh Walters, signed from Leeds Rhinos at the beginning of the season.

Half-back Dane Chisholm claimed the Supporters Player of the Year while captain James Lockwood said he was “humbled” to win the club’s Player of the Year.

Brad Day took the Players’ Player of the Year after an impressive debut season.