Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr expects apology for 'poor officiating' in defeat to Toulouse Olympique

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS head coach Ryan Carr slammed the "poor officiating" that contributed to his side's 26-24 defeat to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers forward Jack Ormondroyd was deemed to have been held up by the referee when he crossed the whitewash in the 79th minute.

Jack Ormondroyd controversially had a try ruled out. PIC: Dec Hayes.

It was a try that would have won Featherstone the game and, following Leigh Centurions defeat at Toronto Wolfpack, secured home advantage in their opening play-off clash.

But Carr, and his Featherstone players insisted that the try should have been awarded.

"Poor officiating, to be honest. Ormondroyd got the ball down," insisted Carr.

"I have never seen Jack Ormondroyd talk badly to anyone in his life, so the fact he is so precious about it.

Cameron King scored twice for Featherstone. PIC: Dec Hayes.

Rovers also had a try chalked off in the first half when Alex Sutcliffe was penalised for a knock on over the line.

And Carr continued: "Sutcliffe scored in the first half. I will put it out there; round one officiating cost us the game at Bradford.

"I got an apology for that, so I will probably expect a call this week and get an apology about that one."

The Featherstone boss admitted that Rovers also contributed to their own undoing, after surrendering an 18-0 to their French visitors.

"But it is gone, it wasn't just those moments, it was moments of our own undoing," he added.

"It wasn't a team thing today, I thought we were really, really good as a team.

"When we stuck to the plan we looked really good but a few individuals made a few decisions to do something that wasn't quite part of our plan."

Featherstone took an early lead when Cameron King crossed twice to put the hosts in command.

Dane Chisholm then raced over and converted his own try to put the home side 18 points to the good.

Mathieu Jussaume and Ben Evans found a way over for Toulouse before King was stretchered off, however the hooker has been cleared of serious injury.

Dean Parata scored the first try of the second half to drag the visitors right back into the contest and they took the lead when Stan Robin scythed through and Mark Kheirallah converted to make it 20-18.

The away side scored again through Parata but Rovers produced a stirring fightback as Sutcliffe burst through the tackles with two minutes to go.

Ormondroyd then got over but his celebrations were cut short by the referee indicating he had been held up, much to the frustration of the Featherstone fans and players.

The forward was sin-binned for his protests as Toulouse ran the clock down to take the vital win.

Featherstone travel to Leigh in the first round of the play-offs, with the game schedueld for kick off at 6.30pm on Sunday night.