Featherstone Rovers issue statement after being hit with second RFL fine of 2019

Featherstone Rovers have been fined £10,000 following a second Rugby Football League investigation into unacceptable language within a month.

The Bradford Bulls game was investigated after reports were lodged with the RFL over the use of unacceptable language by a section of Featherstone fans.

The investigation found that Rovers had failed to comply with operational rules and they have now been fined.

This is the second time that the club has been fined by the RFL in 2019 after two incidents at a game against Rochdale earlier in the year caused Rovers to shell out money on fines due to a small section of spectators.

The club have already put in place a Crowd Care Text Service which enables supporters to report any misconduct or foul behaviour anonymously to the head steward at the ground via a text from their mobile phones. Any fan that wants to report anything can do so by messaging 07394950356.

In a club statement Rovers chief executive Davide Longo said: “We are extremely disappointed that a small section of people has let the entire club and game down.

"We encourage fans to create an atmosphere, but we must respect everyone within the stadium and adhere to stadium regulations.

“We are incurring fines that were never factored into our budgets and this will now impact on the club moving forward.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and we will issue banning orders to anybody found to be using foul and abusive language.”

To help prevent any unwarranted trouble this week for the visit of Leigh Centurions, home and away fans will be segregated from each other.