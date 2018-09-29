Featherstone Rovers keen to make it seven out of seven with win over Barrow

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are determined to complete a magnificent seven tomorrow.

Rovers will finish the Betfred Championship Shield league fixtures with a 100 per cent winning record if they beat visitors Barrow Raiders (3pm).

Featherstone have already secured top spot in the table and home advantage against Leigh Centurions in next weekend’s final.

Lack of players means coach John Duffy will be unable to rest anyone tomorrow and he said: “We want to win every game.

“We said that after the disappointment of not getting into the top-four and we have got to stick to our goal.

“It is our last home game and we want to make sure we perform.”

Of the possibility of winning every game in the eights, Duffy said: “That would be an unreal achievement, especially as sometimes we’ve had to play with 14 men.”

Barrow are fifth in the Shield table and have hopes of climbing one place which would secure extra prize money.

“It is going to be tough,” Duffy predicted.

“It is their last game together and you always have that extra bite in you when it’s your last game with your mates.

“They will be wanting to do it for each other.

“They will be a dangerous team, but we’ve just got to keep our standards.

“It has been a tough couple of months and we’ve got to make sure we get a win for our fans.”