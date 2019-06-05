Featherstone Rovers knocked out of 1895 Cup by Widnes Vikings

Featherstone Rovers are out of the inaugural 1895 Cup after a 22-16 defeat at Widnes Vikings.

Rovers travelled to the Vikings with one eye on Sunday's Betfred Championship clash at Sheffield Eagles.

First-choice half-backs Dane Chisholm and Tom Holmes were rested along with hooker Cameron King and captain James Lockwood.

Forwards Brad Day and Josh Walters were also among those rested ahead of this weekend's fixture.

Widnes took the lead in the third minute and never relinquished it, despite a late flurry from Rovers.

Jayden Hatton opened the scoring, and went on to claim a hat-trick, following some quick hands from the home side.

Widnes grabbed their second on 14 minutes as Joe Lyons dotted down between the posts.

Hatton claimed his second just before the 20-minute mark as Danny Craven and Lyons combined to send him over.

Jack Owens converted to put the home side 16 points to the good.

Featherstone got on the board a minute before the interval as Jack Ormondroyd collected an offload to go over between the posts.

Hatton completed his hat-trick 12 minutes into the second half, with a try that put the game beyond Rovers' reach.

Conor Carey pulled a try back 13 minutes from time before Morgan Punchard raced through for a consolation effort on the hooter.

Featherstone Rovers: Render, McDaniel, Teteh, Carey, Hardcastle, McLelland, Punchard, Maskill, Cooper, Makatoa, Harrison, Davies, Ferguson. Subs: Johnson, Ormondroyd, Trout, Albert.