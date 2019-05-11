Featherstone Rovers moving in right direction says Cameron King

Featherstone Rovers “earned the right” to score 56 points in their emphatic victory at Rochdale Hornets, insists hooker Cameron King.

The result puts Featherstone just two points outside the top five, with only two points separating the sides between third and eighth.

Rovers ran in 10 tries against the Hornets, in their highest-scoring away win of the season.

King feels that Featherstone are moving in the right direction as they look to move back into the top five.

The Aussie hooker got Rovers off to the perfect start in Lancashire, crossing for his eighth try of the season after just two minutes.

“I thought that we started really well, which is what we wanted to do,” said King.

“We earned the right to score that many points. It was a bit frantic in the second half.

“It is hard sometimes when you are so far ahead to keep doing what you are meant to be doing. But I thought we had a little patch where we got back to how we wanted to play in the second half and we scored a few tries off the back of it.”

King’s try at Featherstone keeps him as Rovers top try scorer in 2019.

He also set up a score for forward Luke Cooper, exploding from dummy half before finding his teammate on the inside.

“Our forwards were running really hard so there was a bit of joy for me around the ruck,” King said.

“It is good to get my running game back and bringing the boys onto the ball.”

Rovers have won three of their last four games, with a narrow defeat against big-spending Toronto Wolfpack their only defeat in that run.

And King feels that the side are really beginning to find their feet under Ryan Carr.

“It was always going to take time,” he insisted.

“I have said before that we are starting to understand how to play under Carry and how he wants us to structurally get through our sets.

“And with having Chis (Dane Chisholm) and (Tom) Holmes in the team now, they are getting used to playing with each other.

“Our forwards have been good all year but we are taking good steps in the right direction and we have got to keep building on it.”

King is excited about the prospect of a first Summer Bash, a concept that is currently exclusive to British rugby league.

“I’m looking forward to it, I have heard good things,” he added.

“And I am sure that a lot of Fev fans will travel and make it a good game for us. We will be confident. We had a good game against York before and we will build on from this week as well.

“We have just got to keep improving and not be happy with where we are at and keep getting better.”

Before King plays in his first Summer Bash, he will have the benefit of a week off and he added: “It has been pretty full on since I got here in January.

“It will be nice to have a few days off and put the feet up before getting back into it.”