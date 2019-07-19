Featherstone Rovers must be 'good every week' insists boss Ryan Carr as three big names return to squad

Featherstone Rovers have to be "good every week" in order to avoid any more shocks, insists head coach Ryan Carr.

Rovers host basement club Rochdale Hornets, who have lost 19 of their 20 Betfred Championship games, at Post Office Road on Sunday (3pm).

However, Carr says he won't be focusing on Rochdale's position in the table as Featherstone seek a return to winning ways this weekend.

"I am really respectful of every team we play," said Carr.

"You can look at the table and things like that, but I try not to.

"You have just got to look at who they are and what they have got in their team, because on their day anyone can beat anyone.

Jack Bussey is set to undergo surgery - ruling him out for the remainder of the season. PIC: Featherstone Rovers.

"Rochdale have got a lot of good players and they try hard really hard for each other and bring a lot of effort.

"From here on out, if we want to give ourselves a chance to get where we want to get to, we need to be good every week - regardless of the opposition.

"We are in for a big game here at home, we want to be good at home.

"We have had a few slips but I am mindful and respectful of the opposition, because anyone can beat anyone."

Jack Bussey has been ruled out of Sunday's game and for the remainder of the season with an arm injury.

The forward is set to undergo surgery today (Friday) which will sideline him until pre-season.

Rovers have been boosted by the returns Ben Reynolds, Cameron King and Dane Chisholm, who all missed last week's trip to Canada.

Carr was pleased with the effort from his players as they lost 22-18 at Toronto Wolfpack, with Featherstone pushing the league leaders all the way for the second time this season.

He added: "We have got a really good bunch of blokes here, they are strong characters.

"They turn up for each other and play for each other and I can't ask anymore of them.

"We came in with a new spine against the top team in the comp, away from home, it is never easy but it just goes to show the effort and commitment they are putting in."