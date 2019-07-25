Featherstone Rovers 'nowhere near' best despite thumping 50-6 victory over Rochdale Hornets, says Ryan Carr

Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr felt some of his players lacked energy and enthusiasm despite earning a 50-6 victory over Rochdale Hornets last weekend.

The visitors took an early lead at the LD Nutrition Stadium last Sunday but Featherstone hit back with a half century of unanswered points.

Brad Day looks to evade the clutches of a defender. PIC: James Heaton.

Rovers are now three points clear of sixth spot, but Carr admits he was disappointed with his side’s performance.

“We got the two points, which was nice,” said Carr.

“Did we play how we wanted to play? No.

“Take nothing away from the opposition, I thought they had a real good dig and credit to them.

Brad Day challenges for a high ball. PIC: James Heaton.

“They came here to play and started really well. They got the first try on us.

“To be fair, they should’ve got a few more but from my team’s point of view - nowhere near what we set out to do.”

Connor Jones came off the bench on Sunday to make his home debut following an impressive first display against the Toronto Wolfpack in Canada.

Carr added: “Connor did a good job, he has done a good job in both games.

Cameron King scored on his return to the Rovers line-up. PIC: James Heaton.

“He brought a lot of energy to us, a lot of enthusiasm and it is probably something a few of the other players need to have a look at.”

Rovers will have the benefit of a weekend off as the Challenge Cup semi-finals take centre stage at the University of Bolton Stadium.

They will then turn their attentions to Dewsbury Rams who battled their way to a 28-28 draw with Challenge Cup semi-finalists Halifax on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams beat Featherstone 32-22 when the sides met at Post Office Road in March.

And Carr insists that result should be enough motivation for his players to bring the two points back from the Tetley’s Stadium in just over a week’s time.

“We have got a week off, which is great because it gives us good time to review our performance,” Carr added.

“Because individually people need to have a look at their performance and fix a few things.

“We can’t control the table and we can’t control opposition’s performance.

“We are going to Dewsbury and they beat us here last time, so we are up for a massive game there.

“If the boys haven’t got enough motivation, going there and taking two points off a team who took them off us here at home, I haven’t got much to say about it.

“We have got to make sure we are better in a lot of areas and they are all big games right now.

“If we just get ourselves right then we usually play our best footy. But against Rochdale, too many people weren’t to the plan. No energy, no enthusiasm and we need to look at that.”

Carr confirmed that forward John Davies has returned to full fitness but hasn’t been able to force his way back into the team.

Carr said: “That is the environment we want to create, where it is hard to get in. But there are a few performances I need to have a look at."