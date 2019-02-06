Featherstone Rovers rake King can rule Championship roost reckons coach Carr

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS hooker Cameron King could be a star of the Betfred Championship this year, but boss Ryan Carr insists they are more than a one-man team.

The Australian was playing in the NRL for Parramatta Eels last season and made an impressive debut for Rovers when they were pipped 17-16 in their opening league game last weekend.

Coach, Ryan Carr. PIC: Featherstone Rovers RLFC

King was among Rovers’ try scorers, having crossed in the previous week’s pre-season clash with Leeds Rhinos and Carr predicted he will be pivotal to their prospects of pushing for a top-five finish this year.

“It is great to have Cameron, he brings NRL experience with him,” Carr said of the 27-year-old who has also played for St George-Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys.

“At the same time, he knows he has an important role in the team, but there are 16 other players that run out each week.

“It is not up to one player, we build ourselves on the squad and we expect everyone to do their job.

“I think he will get even better as he goes along.

“He will learn a lot from the conditions, he is not used to them, but I am looking forward to building with the team I have got.”

Callum Turner, Thompson Teteh, Conor Carey, Ase Boas, Watson Boas and Brad Day also made their first competitive appearance for Rovers at Odasl.

“We are a really new team,” added Carr, whose side begin their home campaign against Batley Bulldogs this weekend.

“A couple of players only arrived in the last 10 days.

“While it is not an excuse and we will never make an excuse, it is reality – we need time together.

“I am really hoping we get to work again this week because we haven’t got all the time in the world.

“We need to get better for Sunday because that is a game we need to win now.

“We are going to go back and have a good look at ourselves.

“We are back at home next week and, hopefully, we will have a good turnout and good support.

“We need to bounce back and bounce back quickly.”

Rovers will be without Josh Hardcastle who is suspended this week and Josh Walters is a doubt after suffering a knock against Bradford.