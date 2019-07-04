Featherstone Rovers ready for big test against Leigh

Featherstone Rovers head into a real “four-pointer” with Leigh this week back in good spirits after a strong all-round display that pleased head coach Ryan Carr.

While the result was important at Halifax, the performance was also crucial after the standard slipped so dramatically against Barrow the week before.

It was back to the form that had brought Rovers six successive victories as they withstood a test of character after seeing a 12-point lead wiped out in the second half and regrouped to find a way to still win.

Rovers boss Carr was delighted with his players.

He said: “It’s a massive win in the context of our season.

“It’s such a hard place to come and play, they are such a hard team to beat anywhere, but at home they are always strong.

“We always knew it would be a close so it was massive to get back onto the winning way. We fell away last week and were disappointed with our performance so it was pleasing.

“The character the whole playing group is showing is enormous, pushing through injury and turning up for each other.

“We’ve got a heap of people busted – as everyone does at this time of year in rugby league.

“There was a lot of change to the team for many different reasons, but people just come in, they do their job and they turn up for their mate.”

Featherstone went into the game without several regulars and Carr was pleased with the players who came in.

He explained: “You want to keep some continuity in your team and get the consistency every week, but the job that the boys did that took the jersey of the players missing was just as good.

“You’ve got some young guys coming in and doing a fantastic job in the spine. New team that hasn’t trained a lot together, it’s full credit to them and it’s full credit to their teammates around them who are helping them through it.

“I think it was genuinely a full team performance.”

Carr is now turning his attention to this Sunday’s home game against Leigh, who are two places and two points above Rovers in the Betfred Championship table.

He added: “We’ve got Leigh at home, another massive game for us.

“They had another good win, they are playing some really good footy and they keep strengthening their squad as it goes.

“It’s always a big game Leigh and Fev. We are at home and last time at home we were disappointing so we are looking for a performance. But we can take a lot out of the Halifax game before we get into Leigh.”