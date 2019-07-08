Featherstone Rovers signing Connor Jones set to arrive from Australia

New Featherstrone Rovers signing Connor Jones is due to land in England today after travelling over from Australia.

Rovers confirmed the signing of hooker or scrum-half Jones before their big game against Leigh Centurions, which they went on to win to boost their play-off hopes in the Betfred Championship.

The player is arriving from Australia on a deal until the end of the season after joining Featherstone from Northern Pride.

Jones has been a mainstay in the Intrust Super Cup side in Australia for the past three seasons, making 47 appearances for the club.

This season, the 24-year old has played in 15 games for the Pride and is known for his tough defence.

Prior to joining Northern Pride, Jones was a part of the Canterbury Bulldogs Under 20s and East Tigers.

“I got an offer from them in January that I knocked back and decided to stay here,” Jones said speaking to the Cairns Post.

“But I just thought at this point in my career it’d be a really good opportunity to go over there (England) and give it a crack.

“Obviously the Pride have given me their blessing and that’s something I’m really grateful for.”

One player Jones is excited to be linking up with at the Rovers is Cameron King

He added: “He’s an awesome player and I’m keen to learn as much as I can from him.

“He’s been in NRL systems for a long time, so I’ll be doing all I can to learn off him for sure.”

Jones has an outside chance of being included for Rovers' trip to Toronto next weekend.