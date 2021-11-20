BIG SIGNING: Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao has signed for Featherstone Rovers for the 2022 Championship season Picture: Tony Johnson

The Samoa back-row, 31, is another high-class signing as they bid to go one step further than last season when they missed out on promotion when losing the Million Pound Game against Toulouse Olympique.

Sene-Lefao won the 2017 League Leaders’ Shield in his first campaign at Castleford, also reaching the Super League Grand Final.

He made 100 appearances for Castleford and was a regular for Daryl Powell’s side last term but was out of contract at the end of the campaign.

“I’m extremely pleased with this signing which absolutely demonstrates the club’s ambition to progress to the next level,” said McDermott, whose Leeds Rhinos side defeated Sene-Lefao’s Castleford in that 2017 decider.

“Jesse is a proven top-class player at the highest levels of the game and we will need his leadership, experience and quality as we look forward to an extremely challenging 2022.”

New Zealander Sene-Lefao was able to secure ‘indefinite leave to remain in the UK’ this week, meaning he can continue his rugby league career on these shores.

The ex-Manly and Cronulla Sharks forward said: “I’m so grateful to be here.

STATEMENT: Featherstone Rovers' head coach Brian McDermott. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It’s so special in so many ways. I’ve been talking to the fans and doing my research to understand the significance of the club within the local community.

“I feel so privileged to be here and, even though I haven’t played a game yet, I feel a part of the community.

“I really can’t wait to get out there, play on the main pitch, and show the goods.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity has become the first Super League club to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

With an increase in Muslim players, staff and supporters across the game, the West Yorkshire outfit is the latest professional sports club to have signed the pledge, following in the footsteps of London Broncos RL and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

It is a continued commitment to recognising Muslim needs in the sport, allowing increased diversity as well as learning important lessons to understand, grow and adopt good practice.

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter said: “I am delighted to launch this charter with a commitment to becoming a more socially diverse and inclusive club.

“We already do great work across the district, and have great links with the local Muslim Community, and felt that we needed to take this to a more formal level.

“I want people of the Muslim faith to feel that they can become a part of Wakefield Trinity, whether that is as a player, coach, staff member or fan, and look forward to working progressively together on this charter.”