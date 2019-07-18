Featherstone Rovers star Dane Chisholm: Ryan Carr one of the best coaches I've worked with

Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr is one of the top coaches in England, reckons influential half-back Dane Chisholm.

The 29-year-old recently signed a three-year deal at the LD Nutrition Stadium, after enjoying an incredible spell of form since his move from Bradford Bulls in April.

Ryan Carr has been hailed as one of the best coaches in England by half-back Dane Chisholm. PIC: Matthew Merrick.

Featherstone currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship table, after a superb run shot them into the play-off places.

Chisholm says the mood in the team has been “outstanding” and has credited that atmosphere to head coach Carr.

“The mood in camp is outstanding. I haven’t been in a better camp in a long time,” said Chisholm.

“There is so much confidence around the group, everyone is just working as a team. There is no single star in the side, we all work for each other.

Dane Chisholm has been in fine form since joining Featherstone. PIC: Featherstone Rovers.

“We all have faith in each other and in each others’ abilities, the mood in the camp couldn’t be better.”

He continued: “Playing under Ryan Carr helps a lot, he is definitely one of the better coaches I have been under.

“I have compared him before to Rohan Smith, who was one of the top coaches I’ve played for.

“Ryan knows his footy, he lives for footy. If you need to be told something, he is not scared to tell you.

Dane Chisholm became the quickest player to score 100 points for Featherstone. PIC: Featherstone Rovers.

“And he just wants you to get better personally, so that you can help the team.

“And in the country right now, he is right up there with the best of the coaches.

“He is a big reason why I have stayed and he is a big part of the reason why the camp is feeling so confident so right now.”

Featherstone welcome Rochdale Hornets to Post Office Road this weekend, hoping to return to winning ways after a narrow 22-18 defeat at Toronto Wolfpack.

Chisholm insists that there will be no room for complacency with their shock 38-16 loss against Barrow Raiders still fresh in their minds.

“It was something we needed,” said Chisholm of the Barrow defeat.

“You don’t want to lose the two points but it was a reawakening for us and proves that you have got to be sharp every week.

“As a team it is always on us, if we rock up we can beat any team in this comp.

“It is all up to our attitude and us rocking up on the day.

“It is all just about the next round for us, we never look too far ahead.”

The half-back, who became the quickest player to score 100 points for Rovers, missed last weekend’s trip to Canada with an ankle problem.

The French international has had an injection to combat the injury and hopes that he will be fit to face Rochdale on Sunday afternoon.