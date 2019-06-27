Featherstone Rovers star Tom Holmes: We cannot take anyone lightly

Half-back Tom Holmes insists that Featherstone Rovers cannot take any team lightly as the race for the top-five looks set to go to the wire.

Rovers travel to Halifax on Sunday, looking for a response following their shock 38-16 defeat to Barrow Raiders last weekend.

Featherstone dropped to fifth, but remain in the play-off spots with a far superior points difference over sixth-placed Sheffield Eagles.

Halifax have lost their last four league games and are six points behind Rovers, but Holmes insists that will mean little come the first whistle on Sunday afternoon.

“We will have to regroup and work even harder this week,” said Holmes.

“I don’t think the good stuff has gone away, we will just need to knock those little errors out and penalties.”

He added: “Hopefully we can get back on track, because it is close up there.

“We don’t normally look at the table but it is close up there and we can’t be picking up many more losses now.

“We are well in the mix, but we have just got to take each week as it comes.

“We can’t take any team lightly, it is a tight competition whoever you play.

“We will be ready for this week and looking forward to putting things right.”

Holmes admitted that some aspects of Featherstone’s performance against Barrow were “embarrassing.”

The Raiders had managed just three league wins all season before their win at the LD Nutrition Stadium, but ran in seven tries in an emphatic display.

Holmes added: “It was disappointing in the changing rooms after, Carry [Ryan Carr] wasn’t happy and he had every right to be.

“We trained well all week and we were looking forward to playing.

“But to complete at under 40 per cent, it is embarrassing.”

Holmes continued: “Stuff did go against us but we would get the ball back and drop it again.

“The ref doesn’t control errors, we were well off in our defensive effort.

“There didn’t seem to be much energy there, we will have to regroup.

“We are a tough group, we had won six on the bounce. The result against Barrow was a blip but we will be ready to go against Halifax.”

Holmes was disappointed by his own performance and is keen to put things right at the Shay Stadium on Sunday.

“I have got a lot to work on, I didn’t enjoy my performance. I wasn’t good enough,” he admitted.

“Me and Chis [Dane Chisholm] will take that as half-backs and put it right next week.”

Last weekend’s defeat was Holmes’ first since returning from an ACL injury that sidelined him for almost a year, and he added: “We have just got to keep positive.

“You have got to take stuff on the chin, I will and I am sure the boys will as well.”