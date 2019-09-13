Featherstone Rovers tie down Barrow Raiders prop Alec Susino on one-year deal

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have made their second signing in three days with the capture of Alec Susino from Barrow Raiders.

The Italian-Australian has agreed a one-year contract at the LD Nutrition Stadium and will join Rovers ahead of the 2020 campaign.

His one-year agreement comes just two days after Louis Jouffret joined on a one-year deal from Batley Bulldogs.

Susino has spent the last two years in Cumbria, making 51 appearances for Barrow since their promotion to the Championship in 2017.

And the 24-year-old admits he has mixed feelings ahead of his arrival in West Yorkshire.

“I’m excited and nervous about joining the Rovers but I’m looking forward to it,” said Susino.

“It will be a new challenge over to Yorkshire though, so it’ll be good. It’s been good playing for Barrow, it gave a me chance to get used to the Championship.

"It’s a bit more physical over here. The fans are very passionate and nobody as an away player likes coming here because of how passionate these fans are.

"And they certainly let you know about it. I’m looking forward to being on the good end of that.”

Featherstone Rovers kick off their Championship play-offs at Leigh Centurions on Sunday evening (6.30pm).