Featherstone Rovers v Hunslet Club Parkside: Rovers’ new recruits are set to be unveiled

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS fans will get a first look at the club’s Papua New Guinean imports today, but must wait to see them in action.

Thompson Teteh and brothers Ase and Watson Boas were due to be introduced to the crowd at the pre-season game against visitors Hunslet Club Parkside (1pm).

The trio are set make their debuts when Rovers play Halifax next weekend. That game was due to be staged at Halifax, but has been switched to LD Nutrition Stadium.

New Rovers coach Ryan Carr is due to arrive in this country on Monday and will be in charge for the Halifax match and the following week’s visit of Leeds Rhinos.

Former NRL hooker Cameron King, who was signed this week from Parramatta Eels, is still in Australia, but will jet to England once he receives a visa to play in this country.

Paul March, Rovers’ reserve boss, will coach the team today and reckons National Conference Premier Division champions Parkside will be a challenge for his inexperienced team.

“We’re going to be going with a young side, some with first team experience, who’ve not had much game time,” March confirmed.

“The reserve side started training this week so there’ll be some from that as well.

“Against a tough Parkside team it is going to be a test for these young lads. I think they [Hunslet] offer a lot more than a lot of League One sides so it will be a challenge.”

Parkside were beaten 34-4 by York City Knights in the Yorkshire Cup last week.

The community club will be without coach Paul McShane who is on Castleford Tigers’ pre-season camp in Lanzarote.

Parkside are preparing for a Challenge Cup first round clash with Thornhill Trojans at the end of the month and McShane said: “We couldn’t praise the lads enough after last week’s game.

“We had two and a half hours’ training leading up to it and we had some big lads missing. We’ll welcome back some middle-unit players this week which is only going to strengthen us and the lads will have got a couple more training sessions in.

“Everyone loved it last week, they all gave a good account of themselves and they are looking forward to this one.”