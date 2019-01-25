Featherstone Rovers v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

FIRST-TEAM squad members Ashton Golding, Josh Walters and Jack Ormondroyd are set to feature for Leeds Rhinos against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, a week after playing at LD Nutrition Stadium for the home team.

The trio all featured on dual-registration in Rovers’ 18-18 Yorkshire Cup draw with Betfred Championship rivals Halifax last Sunday, but are included in a 20-man Rhinos party for Sunday’s final pre-season game.

Ashton Golding.

They are among 10 full-timers set to feature for Rhinos with the other nine coming from the club’s academy.

None of the team which lost to Castleford Tigers last week has been named in the squad for Sunday’s game, but 15 players will be backing up from a 20-16 win at League One Coventry Bears eight days ago.

Stand-off Ase Boas, hooker Cameron King, three-quarter Jack Render and winger Darren Forde are set to play their first game for Rovers.

Imports Boas and King both arrived in England this week.

Jack Ormondroyd.

Former Castleford Tigers academy captain Render signed on Thursday and Forde – who was at Hemel Stags last year and had been training with Keighley Cougars – joined Rovers today.

Brett Delaney has been included in Rovers’ squad to face his former club.

Featherstone Rovers: from A Boas, Day, Delaney, King, Carey, Maskill, Forde, Render, Lockwood, Beckett, Davies, Taylor, Richardson, Hardcastle, Hartley, Cooper, Punchard, Hawkins, Wheeldon, Darley, Teteh, W Boas.

Leeds Rhinos: from Broadbent, J Burton, O Burton, Georgiou, Golding, Hamill, Holroyd, Johnson, Martin, McConnell, McLelland, Moorhouse, Mustapha, Ormondroyd, Spence, A Sutcliffe, Trout, Waite-Pullan, Walters, Whitton.

Brett Delaney.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.