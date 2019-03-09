Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles: Ryan Carr wary of threat posed by in-form Eagles

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Ryan Carr has warned his side face threats “all across the park” when they meet on-song Sheffield Eagles tomorrow (3pm).

The visitors have a 100 per cent winning record after four games and are second in the Betfred Championship table, behind Toronto Wolfpack with a match in hand.

Anthony Thackeray (centre).

Former Rovers half-back Anthony Thackeray has been in impressive form for Eagles and Carr noted: “They have got good players all across the park.

“They have had that consistency we haven’t had through the first month – you can see they have had all pre-season together and they’ve had the same team on the park most weeks.

“Their halves guide them around really well and the forwards and outside-backs carry the ball really strong.

“They have threats all over and they are travelling along really well at the moment.

“It will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it. We are at home and we are excited for the challenge.”

Rovers have won both their home games so far, but have yet to pick up a point on the road.

They were beaten 44-22 at Widnes Vikings last Sunday, but Carr insisted: “Our home form has been good, but – to be fair – apart from last week our away form has been fair too.

“We lost close games at Bradford and Leigh and overall we’ve been all right without getting the result, which is what we are there for.”

Carr reckons Rovers are still catching up after a disrupted pre-season. He predicted: “It is going to be a longer process than a couple of weeks. We missed out on a whole pre-season, I only got here two weeks before the competition started.

“We did a good job to manage through that period, but it is hard when you don’t have your full squad together.

“That’s not an excuse, we have won two games at home and we’re looking to win another this week.”

He added: “We’ve not had the same team on the park in all five games, either through injuries or suspensions and we’ve had a few different dual-reg players. That makes it hard to identify one person in particular, but our middles have done a good job and we’re looking for the same on Sunday.”