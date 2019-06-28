Featherstone Rovers vow to refocus for Halifax game

Featherstone Rovers need to “reset and refocus” ahead of their trip to Halifax on Sunday afternoon, says head coach Ryan Carr.

Rovers six-game winning streak was brought to an abrupt end last weekend as they suffered a surprise 38-16 defeat against Barrow Raiders at Post Office Road. The result saw Carr’s side go from third to fifth, when a win would have taken them into second.

However, Carr feels that is simply the nature of the competition this year as Featherstone look to make it two wins from two against Halifax in 2019.

“It’s a tough competition and we need to now reset and refocus over at Halifax,” said Carr.

“It is a tough place to play, they are going to be up for it but so are we.”

Halifax have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, with their only victory in that run coming against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Featherstone ran out convincing 46-16 winners the last time the sides met but Carr admits his side will need to improve from last weekend’s display if they want to pick up the two points.

He added: “We had 11 tackle one or tackle two errors. We score and then we drop the kick-off; They score and we kick-off dead on the full and give them the ball back; We get a penalty and don’t find touch.

“They are just things that you can’t do at this level. You cannot do it, and if you do any team is going to beat you.

“I think it is individual, it is not a team thing. It is not like we were out of shape or in the wrong areas.

“You can’t control that, the players control that.

“In the last two months we have had some huge performances, some huge highs but this is a massive low.

“Everyone is talking about us when we are going well and they should be taking us going bad today. It is not good enough and we need to make sure we learn from that.”