Amateurs Featherstone Lions aim to pull off Challenge Cup upset at Oldham on Sunday

NATIONAL Conference League Division One side Featherstone Lions are aiming to pull off another cup upset in Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round tie at League One Oldham (3pm kick-off).

“It’s definitely do-able,” said Lions official Richard Taylor.

Admission to Sunday’s match at Vestacare Stadium is £11 adults, £9 concessions and £2 for under 16s.

There will be a £2 across-the-boardcharge to transfer to seats.

Oldham made a winning start to their League One campaign with a 14-0 success at Whitehaven last Sunday but Lions should be in a confident mood after their stunning 18-6 victory over NCL Premier Division champions Thatto Heath in the last round.

Oldham’s line-up includes former Featherstone Rovers winger or full-back Kyran Johnson.

Johnson lives in Featherstone and used to play at academy and reserve-grade levels at Featherstone Rovers with Joe Fox and Jake Perkins, who are now leading lights with the Lions.

“Lions are a decent side and they’ll be coming to Oldham to win,” said Johnson.

“Featherstone folk love the Challenge Cup competition and the word in the town is that the Lions have already booked three bus-loads of fans to come over and there will be a lot more in cars. That wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest.

“They’ll be hoping for an upset, so we need to be on our mettle.

“I played with Joe and Jake at Post Office Road and they’re very good players.

“I haven’t seen Lions in action for a while, but in the last round they beat NCL champions Thatto Heath (St Helens) 18-6 and that made a lot of people in the community game sit up and take note.”

Johnson’s ex-team mate Joe Fox scored two tries against Thatto Heath in round two to take the man-of-the-match award, watched by 18,000 viewers when the tie was streamed live on the BBC Sport website.