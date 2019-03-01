Ashton Golding named in Featherstone Rovers squad as clash against Widnes Vikings set to go ahead

Featherstone Rovers have included Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding in their 19-man squad for the trip to Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

The Championship round five clash is currently scheduled to go ahead after a takeover deal was agreed at the Vikings last night.

Jack Ormondroyd returns to the squad after missing last week's win over Halifax.

Rovers' James Harrison is included in the 19-man squad for the first time after picked up an injury against Dewsbury Rams in pre-season.

Widnes' game against Sheffield Eagles was postponed last weekend after the club entered administration.

However, a takeover has now been agreed in principal between administrations and a consortium of investors.

James Harrison could make his first competitive appearance for Featherstone this weekend. PIC: Steve Riding.

That agreement is still subject to RFL approval, with a final decision due later today.

A club statement read: "On Thursday, a consortium came together with the administrators and in principle, agreed a deal to take the club forward.

"The takeover involving the proposed consortium is subject to contracts and RFL approval, which the club is extremely hopeful will be granted on Friday.

"At that point, the sporting sanctions, such as the 12-point penalty for Widnes Vikings in the 2019 Betfred Championship season, will then be applied."

The recently-relegated club was under serious threat of liquidation after revealing debts in excess of £350,000 last week.

The full Featherstone 19-man squad is as follows: Calum Turner, Luke Briscoe, Thompson Teteh, Josh Hardcastle, Ase Boas, Watson Boas, Scott Wheeldon, Cameron King, James Lockwood, John Davies, Luke Cooper, Danny Maskill, James Harrison, Jimmy McDaniel, Jack Render, Daniel Smith, Harry Newman, Jack Ormondroyd, Ashton Golding.