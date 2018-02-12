Bookies cut Featherstone’s odds to finish top of table

FEATHERSTONE’S odds to finish top of the Championship in the regular season have been cut from 10-1 to 8-1 by competition sponsors Betfred following Sunday’s 36-18 home win over Toulouse Olympique.

Leigh Centurions, relegated from Super League last season, are now 8/11 favourites.

Promoted Toronto Wolfpack have drifted slightly to 11-10 after being held to an 8-8 draw at Barrow Raiders last Sunday.

The full list of updated Betfred odds for the regular season is:

Leigh 8-11, Toronto 11-10, Featherstone 8-1, Toulouse 25-1, London 33-1, Halifax 66-1, Batley 200-1, Dewsbury 200-1, Sheffield 250-1, Swinton 500-1, Barrow 500-1, Rochdale 500-1.