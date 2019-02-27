Calum Turner extends loan spell with Featherstone Rovers

Castleford Tigers full-back Calum Turner has extended his loan deal with Betfred Championship neighbours Featherstone Rovers.

The 19-year-old agreed a one-month deal before the start of the season but is now set to remain at the LD Nutrition Stadium until the end of 2019.

Castleford Tigers do have the option to recall Turner, but the promising full-back is looking forward to a full campaign in the Championship.

“This first month has been great. There’s a good set of lads here and I’m just looking forward to the rest of the year now," he said.

“Ryan’s a great coach and he’s really good to work under.

“It’s just a matter of us working on our combinations.

"From the game at the weekend you can tell we’ve been working hard on that and it’s just going to progress even more during the season.”

Turner has impressed in the number spot during his four outings for Rovers so far in 2019.

He kicked five goals in foggy conditions as Featherstone defeated Halifax 46-16 on Sunday.

Featherstone Rovers general manager Steve Gill added: “We are pleased to have secured Calum here at the Rovers, for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“As with virtually all loan deals, there is an option for the Tigers to recall him if he's required by Darryl, but the advantage of this agreement is that he would then only return to Featherstone, instead of one of our rivals.

“Calum has been really good for us in the four games he has played already, and seeing him improve by working with Ryan here at the Rovers can only benefit all parties.

“I would like to thank Jon (Wells) at the Tigers for agreeing to the loan extension.”