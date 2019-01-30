Calum Turner joins Featherstone Rovers on loan from Castleford Tigers

Promising full-back Calum Turner has joined Featherstone Rovers on a month's loan from Super League side Castleford Tigers.

The 19-year-old made his Super League debut against Hull FC last season and marked that appearance with a try.

Turner scored in Castleford's 56-0 win over Featherstone on December 30. PIC: Stephen Penfold.

He went on to make a total of five appearances for the Tigers in 2018, scoring two tries and kicking six goals in a breakthrough year.

The former England Academy player will add some depth in the full-back spot at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“The move’s come about really fast, but it’s a great club to be coming to and I’m just looking forward to ripping in," said Turner.

“I’ve had a full pre-season with Cas and now I’m here I’ve got to do a job for Featherstone. I’m looking forward to it.

Turner scored on his Super League debut against Hull FC. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

”I’m used to competition at Cas, so now I’ve come here I’ve just got to work my way in.”

Turner will be available for selection when Featherstone travel to Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

Head coach Ryan Carr has added plenty of depth to his squad since arriving in England, with Huddersfield Giants prop Daniel Smith also joining on a month's loan.

Turner scored against Featherstone during Castleford's 56-0 pre-season win over their local rivals at the end of December.

And Rovers general manager Steve Gill added that it was a "no brainer" to bring the 19-year-old's talents to the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I’ve known about Calum and what he has to offer from my time at the Tigers, and when the opportunity came to bring him here to Featherstone, it was a no brainer really," said Gill.

“He’s a smart player who has a great pedigree, and a player Ryan was anxious to have on board as a front line full-back on his arrival in the UK.

“I’m sure Calum will enjoy his time here at the Rovers and also develop under Ryan’s coaching.

“I would like also to thank Jon (Wells) for making Calum available, and the swift and professional way in which it was handled.”