Cameron King grasping Featherstone Rovers chance ‘with both hands’

Aussie Hooker Cameron King has grasped his opportunity at Featherstone Rovers with “both hands.”

The World Club Challenge winner was left without a club at the end of the 2018 campaign but was snapped up by Rovers late last year.

The 27-year-old was at the heart of another immense home display from Featherstone as they saw off West Yorkshire rivals Halifax 46-16 last Sunday.

And the hooker has revealed how a conversation with new head coach Ryan Carr influenced him to switch Australia for Yorkshire.

“To have this opportunity to play for Fev; I have taken it with both hands,” said King.

“As much as I am enjoying my footy and it is great, I am really enjoying interacting with the fans as well.

“I know Ryan Carr and when he got the job he knew that I didn’t have a club at the time.

“And he touched base with me to see if I was interested and it is something I have always wanted to do.

“I grew up watching Super League and I always wanted to come over here and there was nothing holding me back in Australia.

“So when Ryan [Carr] explained how passionate he was about coming over here I just thought, ‘why not?’”

“And I am really happy that I have done it, I am really enjoying it so far.”

King has scored three times in his first four Championship games.

He opened the scoring against Halifax last weekend, but the former NRL player has credited that try-scoring return to his forward pack.

“I am getting a bit lucky I think,” added King.

“Our forwards are laying a really good platform and I am able to play off the back of that along with the Boas boys.

“We will keep getting better each week and keep building as a team.”

King felt that Rovers delivered their first “80-minute” performance last weekend in their victory over Halifax.

Rovers sit in fourth place after four games, winning both of their home games but they have yet to win a game away from home in 2019.

A trip to Widnes is the next fixture on the calendar and King insists that Featherstone can still get better.

He said: “I thought we played well for 60 to 65 minutes against Leigh last week and we really wanted to put in an 80-minute performance this week. And, there are still areas we can work on but it is a good response from last week’s result.

“We really want to pride ourselves on our home games this year.

“It is something that should be really important to us and having a good home crowd behind us really helps with that.

“We will keep getting better each week and try and make our home field a real fortress.”

Widnes’ game against Sheffield Eagles last week did not go ahead due to ongoing discussions regarding the club’s survival after they entered administration.