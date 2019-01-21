Carr pleased with showing from Featherstone Rovers during first game in charge

Ryan Carr felt his players did "a really good job" as he took charge of Featherstone Rovers for the first time on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Australian arrived in England early last week and watched from the sidelines as his side battled for an 18-18 draw with Yorkshire rivals Halifax.

Action from Rovers clash with Halifax. PIC: Simon Hall.

Carr himself admits that the club's pre-season preparations have not been ideal, with Rovers playing three pre-seaon games while he was still in his homeland.

But Rovers, with a number of key players and new signings featuring for the first time on Sunday afternoon, looked a much more cohesive unit.

"It is the first game I have been able to see live, so I was looking forward to it," he said.

"I thought the boys did a really good job, their effort was great which is what we really wanted to focus on this week - just working hard for each other.

"We are at a stage now where we are really focused on us and what we can control.

"Obviously we have had a bit of a disruptive pre-season, so we are just stripping it right back and trying to work as hard as we can as a group."

Brett Delaney made his home debut for Featherstone, he previously featured for Rovers on dual-reg at Swinton Lions in 2017.

The veteran forward came off early in the contest through injury, but Carr assured that it was just a pre-cautionary measure.

"He had a flare up of an old injury, so we got him off just for pre-caution," said Carr.

"We are going to keep a close eye on it. He is a veteran player, he has been around a long time so he knows his body.

"So we will just keep a close eye over the next fortnight leading into Bradford."

Carr praised his Rovers players after his first full week at the club, saying that he is "fortunate" to coach such a "great group."

He added: "It's been great, I am very fortunate, I have got a great group of players.

"They are really good to work with, it is exciting to go training. They are good people, they are good company to have around and everyone is buying in.

"That is all you can ask, that everyone is one the same page and that we are all pulling in the same direction.

"I am really fortunate with the players I have got."