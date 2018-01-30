Castleford forward Clark joins his father’s old club Featherstone on loan

FEATHERSTONE have signed Mitch Clark - son of former Rovers hooker Trevor Clark - on a month’s loan from Super League neighbours Castleford Tigers.

The 24-year-old former junior Kiwi international forward, who has also played for Bradford, Hull KR and Doncaster, said: “I am happy to be at Featherstone and will be looking to put my best foot forward.

“I feel this is a good opportunity for me at this moment in time. I have had a good pre-season with Castleford and am pleased to be joining a top-four Championship club, one which is heading in the right direction.

“It will be a great opportunity for me to get some game-time, at a good level, and I will be bringing plenty of energy to the team.

Rovers head coach John Duffy said: “The opportunity to bring Mitch to Featherstone came up and it was something we could not afford to turn down.

“We believe he will come here and add a great deal of value to our squad, bringing further competition for places. His aggressive nature will suit our style of play.

“I am really looking forward to seeing him take to the field in a Featherstone shirt. I have always admired Mitch while coaching against him.”

Tigers boss Daryl Powell said: “This loan deal gives Mitch an opportunity to play at a high level with Featherstone at the top end of the Betfred Championship.

“Mitch is a player who is working hard within our system and improving all the time and it will be great to see him play in the tough competition that the Championship is.”