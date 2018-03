CASTLEFORD Tigers prop Mitch Clark will remain on loan at Featherstone Rovers after completing an initial one-month loan.

Castleford can recall the 24-year-old forward at any time at 24 hours notice.

Clark - son of former Featherstone hooker Trevor Clark - has played in all Featherstone’s first four Betfred Championship games.

His availability is a boost for Rovers following veteran prop Richard Moore’s four-match suspension earlier this week.