Club mascot sponsor Go Media have Featherstone Rovers stand named after them

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have formed a new partnership with Wakefield-based firm Go Media, a national digital agency.

Go Media were responsible for Rovers’ new website last year and have now put pen to paper on a significant new sponsorship agreement.

They are the club’s official digital partner and they are sponsoring club mascot Percy the Pit Pony.

The stand constructed opposite the ground’s Post Office Road End in 2015 will now be known as the Go Media Stand.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are thrilled to have welcomed Go Media to the club as a major partner with the start of the 2018 season just around the corner.

“We first worked with Paul Norton and his team last year while building what we believe is one of the leading websites in British rugby league.

“From its launch, last February, we have further developed and grown our online presence.

“The launch of this fantastic new partnership is massive for the club and the work Go Media have carried out for us has been nothing short of superb.

“Rovers TV is an entirely bespoke product and is already proving a substantial revenue stream for us. It is a terrific, easy-to-use and high-quality product.

“To see a structure which so many of our volunteers worked tirelessly on turning into a fantastic facility finally gain the recognition it deserves with an official sponsor is also great.

“We look forward to forging a long and successful partnership with one of the county’s fastest-growing digital agencies.”

Paul Norton, managing director of Go Media, is delighted to be joining the Rovers as an official commercial partner for 2018 and beyond.

Mr Norton has pledged to return 20 per cent of proceeds from any project completed by Go Media for a Featherstone supporter or sponsor back to the club.

“We are extremely pleased to become the Rovers’ official digital partner,” he said.

“The team here at Go Media have been working closely on the club’s new website, for the past 12 months, and we are delighted to have been able to deliver the new Rovers TV platform.

“The North Stand now shines out with the Go Media brand and will hopefully be hit many times as Martyn Ridyard nails his conversions as a Featherstone player in 2018.

“Besides powering the club online, we are assisting several of the Rovers’ sponsors with their own web and business systems.

“In turn, this ploughs 20 per cent of revenue earned back into the club. We are happy to help any companies with their online presence and will be even happier to power the Rovers on the pitch - by donating such proceeds.”