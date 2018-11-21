Danny Maskill signs new one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have announced that versatile forward Danny Maskill has agreed a new deal with the club, for the 2019 season.

Maskill, joined the Rovers ahead of the 2018 season and managed to establish himself during the club’s victorious Championship Shield campaign.

Maskill said: “I only played the last eight games of last season and I feel like I’ve got a bit more to prove to myself and prove to the fans this year.

“Hopefully I get a bit more of a crack this year.”

Maskill is hoping that he will be to secure a regular starting spot after Featherstone returned to pre-season traning last Monday.

He added: “It’s back to preseason now and hopefully I can rip in and cement my spot in the side.

“I feel like I probably wasn’t at my best (in the Championship Shield), because I didn’t have a lot game time under my belt throughout the year, but I feel like I just need to play a bit more.

“I was getting eighty minutes under my belt week in week out towards the end of the year and hopefully I can take that into the upcoming season.”

Maskill joins John Davies, Scott Wheeldon, James Lockwood and Luke Cooper in the list of Rovers forwards committing to the club for the 2019 campaign.

Featherstone have already heavily bolstered their squad with numerous new arrivals.

Four-time Super League winner Brett Delaney, Batley Bulldogs players Brad Day and James Harrison have all recently signed deals at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jason Walton has left the club after agreeing terms for an early release from his contract.

A statement on the club's social media said: "Walton suffered an injury in August and a date for his return is yet to be set.

"The club will continue to support Walton through his rehabilitation and thank him for his efforts."