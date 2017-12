FEATHERSTONE Rovers are mourning the loss of club stalwart Trevor Walker who died this morning (Saturday).

Trevor was a volunteer helper at Rovers for more than 50 years.

He was the club’s kitman from early 1970s to the early 1990s.

He was a member of the backroom staff when Rovers played at Wembley in the 1973, 1974 and 1983 Challenge Cup finals.

Trevor continued to be a regular at LD Nutrition Stadium in recent years, helping prepare rooms for functions and doing other behind-the-scenes work.