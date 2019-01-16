Delaney and Wheeldon fit for duty in Featherstone Rovers’ game with Halifax

Experienced duo Brett Delaney and Scott Wheeldon will be available for selection in Featherstone Rovers’ match against Halifax at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday.

Delaney, who is sponsored by Your Pet Warehouse, is set to walk out in a Featherstone shirt for the first time since joining the club in October, while Wheeldon, sponsored by Barry the Till, will make his return to action after suffering an injury in August.

Both have been back in training with the rest of the squad since November.

Featherstone Rovers strength and conditioner Greg Stebbings said: “Having Scott and Brett fit is a great boost to the squad.

“They’re seasoned pros, so they’ve both gone about their recovery in the right way.

“We could have thrown them into action a bit sooner, but it’s best to be cautious in pre-season and make sure they’re set for the year.

“I’m sure they will add a lot to the team, as they’ve already had a positive impact on the rest of the lads in training.”

Stebbings also provided an update on Dakota Whylie, sponsored by Advance Auto Parts, and James Harrison, who is sponsored by Chiorino and had to leave the field early when Featherstone visited Dewsbury Rams.

He explained: “Dakota’s treatment is ongoing after he sustained an injury in the Championship Shield Final.

“We are exploring all of our options with him, but he appears set to be out for a sustained period of time.

“With a player who possesses pace like Dakota, you have to be especially careful with his recovery.

“We’re still waiting on some results on James after he was involved in an awkward tackle against Dewsbury.

“Like Dakota, he is in good spirits around training and adding value to our group, which is all we can ask at this moment in time as we build into the 2019 season.

“From a squad perspective, it’s fortunate that Brett is available now to mean we don’t lose an option in the back row.”

The Rovers squad received another boost last week when Papua New Guinea internationals Watson Boas and Thompson Teteh arrived.

Stebbings also confirmed that he had examined them at their first full training session on Tuesday. They came through the session fine despite a little jet-lag and are both set to be available for selection against Halifax on Sunday.

