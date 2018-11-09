Delaney can be role model for young Featherstone players

Featherstone Rovers’ Spencer Darley believes that Brett Delaney will be a “great role model” for the younger players in John Duffy’s squad.

Delaney signed a two-year deal with Rovers last week, joining from 2017 Super League Champions, Leeds Rhinos.

And Darley - who has signed a deal with Featherstone for 2019 from Leeds Rhinos academy - believes that Delaney’s experience will be a huge benefit for Featherstone next season.

“I’m sure Brett will act as a great role model for me and the other young lads in the team, going forward into the season,” said Darley.

“He’s obviously got a lot of experience and has played at the highest level with Leeds and in the NRL for a long time now.

“I’m sure he’ll bring those high standards and his knowledge into the team.”

Darley will play alongside Delaney in the Rovers pack next campaign and is relishing the chance to learn from the four-time Super League winner.

“Brett’s a player I aspire to be similar to in style,” he added.

“He’s obviously a very tough and robust forward, who doesn’t take a backwards step.

“I’m excited to get started with preseason now, and eager to take on board the knowledge of the coaching staff and experienced players, like Brett.”

Meanwhile, Rovers general manager Davide Longo has heaped praise on the club’s supporters following an uptake in memberships.

Featherstone revealed this week that they have had a significant increase in memberships from this time last year.

Longo admitted that he was nervous about a possible decrease in memberships following Featherstone’s failure to reach the Championship’s top four.

“We are extremely grateful for the support our fans have shown through the huge uptake in memberships for the 2019 season,” he said.

“In all honesty, I was concerned that it may take us a while to win them over, after the team narrowly missed out on the top four this season. I also think there’s been a positive reaction to the club’s proactive approach to next season’s squad.

“We saw a lot of support for the new reserve setup and plenty of excitement around new recruits, like the three Papua New Guinea internationals we have signed. Of course many people will just have bought a membership because like us, they love this club.”