Departing Wildie pays tribute to Rovers

Departing hooker Matty Wildie has paid tribute to Featherstone Rovers after it was confirmed that he signed a one-year deal with Bradford Bulls late last week.

The 27-year-old has moved to newly-promoted Bradford to reunite with former coach John Kear, with whom he played under at Wakefield Trinity.

Wildie has made just under 80 appearances in a three-year spell with Featherstone, including 31 in 2018.

But he will now be going up against John Duffy's side in 2019 after moving across Yorkshire to the former Super League champions.

"My time at Featherstone has come to an end. I want to a massive thanks to the club, fans and everyone involved over the last three years," said Wildie on social media.

"I've really enjoyed my time and wish everyone the best for next season.

"A special mention to the coaching staff and all the players - it's been a pleasure.

"What a quality group to be a part of, some great memories and friends for life. Me, Jenny and Summer are sad to be leaving the club, the playing group and their families.

"I am looking forward and really excited about the next chapter and what it will bring at Bradford Bulls."

Wildie became the second player to leave Rovers last week after winger Shaun Robinson signed a deal with Halifax.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said he understood Wildie's decision to move on while Robinson's departure was a matter of "cost-cutting."

“I understand Wildie’s decision to have a crack at being a full-time rugby player and that’s something that we can’t offer at this moment in time," said Campbell.

“Robbo (Shaun) is just a matter of cost-cutting in an area where there are other options available to us.

“You never like when a player leaves for a rival and we have a habit of signing our rivals' better players, but I feel this is an instance where we can cover the departure."