Duffy appointed Leigh Centurions head coach two days after Featherstone sacking

Former Featherstone Rovers boss John Duffy has been confirmed as the new head coach of Leigh Centurions.

The appointment comes just two days after Featherstone Rovers released a statement to confirm that Duffy's contract with the club had been terminated following alleged "gross misconduct."

But Leigh have now named the former Swinton Lions chief as their new head coach and claimed that he had no agreement to remain at Rovers beyond the 2018 season.

That is contrary to the statement released by Featherstone which stated that Duffy was under contract at the LD Nutrition Stadium until "the end of the 2020 season."

In a statement confirming John Duffy as head coach, Leigh said: "At no time did John Duffy sign a further contract with Featherstone Rovers nor did he verbally agree to remain their coach beyond the 2018 season.

"Further, on 20 November 2018, Featherstone terminated the original contract with him."

Duffy, 38, made over 200 appearances for Leigh as a player during three separate spells.

Featherstone confirmed on Tuesday that: "Formal action is now being taken against Duffy for breach of contract and Leigh for inducement to breach contract."

Despite a sour end to his time in Yorkshire, Duffy has described his time with Featherstone as "outstanding."

The 38-year-old was appointed partway through the 2017 season and oversaw the club's Super 8s campaign.

In 2018 he failed to make the top four but went on to win the Championship Shield, defeating Leigh in the final.

"Being at Featherstone was an outstanding experience," he said.

"I'd like to thank Mark Campbell, and his family in particular, for the way they looked after me.

"We got a good squad together and, just like with Leigh, last year it was so tight, and we missed out on the four on the last day.

"But we kept the group together, played with 14 men in one game and ended up with a Shield win. So, I've got very fond memories of my time at Featherstone."