Duffy happy with Featherstone’s display in 13-try Challenge Cup win

FEATHERSTONE Rovers boss John Duffy was pleased with his side’s 13-try performance in last night’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round win against North Wales Crusaders at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Leading 22-6 at half-time, Rovers added 44 unanswered second-half points.

“Obviously, Crusaders had watched our game against Swinton and they tried to slow things down when they could which you would do if you were in their position and we didn’t handle it too well the first 15 to 20 minutes,” said Duffy.

“We then picked our standards up and did what we said we were going to do and came away with a comfortable win.

“We had a chat at half-time. Obviously, we played uphill in the first-half and we wanted to pick our intensity up.

“I think we came out of it unscathed and we are looking forward to Doncaster in the next round.”

Duffy praised Featherstone’s groundstaff for their work on the pitch after LD Nutrition Stadium hosted its third cup match in four days following Normanton’s game against Rochdale on Saturday and York’s match against Swinton on Sunday.

“Chris, Rob and everyone who has helped out on the ground this week have put in some big hours to get the pitch ready and it wasn’t too bad underfoot,” added Duffy.

“I think they did a fantastic job getting the pitch ready and the players gave good feedback on it.

“We turned up a couple of days ago and it was a right mess so all credit to the groundstaff who I know have worked around the clock on the pitch.

“I didnt think it was too bad - it has been worse than that in pre-season.”