Duffy pleased with Sheffield victory ahead of ‘massive game’ at Leigh

FEATHERSTONE coach John Duffy was happy with his side’s performance in yesterday’s 58-14 home win over Sheffield Eagles ahead of next Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash at Leigh Centurions.

Featherstone’s 11-try victory lifted them to third in the table as they overcame the early loss of injured forwards Scott Wheeldon and Richard Moore.

Said Duffy: “Sheffield had a real good dig at us but we set our stall out from the off and scored some fantastic tries.

“We had to play the game with pretty much 15 players, losing Rich and Scott early on.

“Our middles from the bench had a big say on the game. They were great for us.

“We looked to open Sheffield up. They defend tight and it came off for us. We scored a lot of points but there could have been more and we could have been more clinical.

“Overall, we were pleased to get back to winning ways going into a massive game against Leigh - another full-time team - next week.”

With Misi Taulapapa injured, Anthony Thackeray was switched to centre and won the man of the match award.

Duffy added: “Anthony had a real good game. He can slot in anywhere and he showed that.

“He was outstanding in attack and defence and was happy with what he served up.”