Duffy praises Featherstone’s faithful supporters

Featherstone boss John Duffy has hailed the Rovers’ travelling support after Friday’s 32-12 win at Sheffield Eagles.

Duffy’s men fell behind after a sustained period of pressure but quickly turned the game around to seal a comfortable win.

And the Rovers chief has praised the club’s supporters who turned out in their numbers at Sheffield on Friday.

“They were magnificent again,” he said.

“I can’t believe how many have come over to be fair, with it being a Friday night.

“They have been outstanding all year, I keep saying it because they are, the boys and myself and all the staff appreciate what they bring to the games for us.”

Duffy was proud of his players again in the win at Sheffield that was achieved with only 16 players, just five days after their 14 men had beaten Leigh Centurions.

He added: “That game against Leigh took a lot out of us because it was such a great performance. We went to Sheffield with the right attitude and came up with a good result, because I thought Sheffield were outstanding.

“They were really physical with us and we had to match that and come out the other end.

“I am proud of my lads for coming out of that first half-hour. We were really poor with the ball, but our defensive effort was superb.

“To come through and to score some great tries, off the training ground tries, was superb.

“There were some players that shouldn’t have played, but they put their hand up to play and I am just over the moon for them.

“Once we dropped out of the top four we knew all we could do was try and go unbeaten and win the Shield.

“It was another good performance, the week has taken a lot out of us and it will be good to give the boys a rest before Sunday’s game against Dewsbury.”

Featherstone, meanwhile, have launched their 2019 memberships, with prizes remaining frozen from this season.

Memberships for the 2019 campaign are priced at £150 for adults, £100 for concessions, which includes over 60s or active students and £40 for juniors, if purchased before November 1.

A young person,, membership category - for fans aged between 17 and 21, has also been added, starting at £125 for the entire season.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to launch our 2019 TogetherAsOne membership scheme. We feel the name emphasises the unity between the club and its supporters.

“With the impressive squad we are assembling and new teams entering the league, 2019 is set to be the most competitive and exciting season in the Championship to date.”

For more information visit the club website.